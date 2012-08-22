MEXICO CITY Aug 22 Mexico's Institutional
Revolutionary Party (PRI) and its Green Party allies will have
241 of 500 seats in the lower house of Congress, one more than
originally projected after the July 1 election, final results
obtained by Reuters on Wednesday showed.
The PRI, the party of incoming President Enrique Pena Nieto,
will still be short of an absolute majority, but the extra seat
will make it marginally easier for the next administration to
form alliances in support of its reform agenda.
If the PRI and the Greens were to team up with the New
Alliance Party (PANAL), which will have 10 seats, they could
garner a simple majority of 251 votes. PANAL had briefly sided
with the PRI before the election campaign, but it is not certain
how much support the party will give the new administration.
The seat was awarded by the electoral tribunal following
disputes in regional ballots in a decision due to be announced
publicly on Thursday, according to an electoral official who
declined to be identified. In awarding the seat to the PRI, the
tribunal took it away from an alliance of leftist parties.
The new Congress will assemble on Sept. 1, while Pena Nieto
is due to take office in December, replacing President Felipe
Calderon.
Pena Nieto, who returned the PRI to power after 12 years in
the wilderness when he won 38 percent of the vote in the July
election, has promised to reform Mexico's fiscal, energy and
labor laws.
Calderon's National Action Party, or PAN, will have 114
deputies in the new Congress and may also support reforms aimed
at allowing more foreign investment in the oil industry and
making it easier for employers to hire and fire workers.
Three leftist parties, who want to keep existing labor
protections and national control of the oil industry, have the
remaining 135 seats in the lower house.
In the upper house, the PRI and Green Party will be
represented by 61 senators, followed by 38 for the PAN, 28 for
the leftists and one for the New Alliance Party.
Leftist presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador,
who came second in the vote, has filed a legal complaint
accusing Pena Nieto of buying votes and over-spending in his
campaign.
The electoral tribunal has to rule on the accusations before
it can officially declare Pena Nieto as president elect, a
decision due by Sept. 6.