By Dave Graham
XALAPA, Mexico, June 5 Mexican regional
elections on Sunday pose a major test for the ruling partys
hopes of retaining the presidency in 2018 as discontent over
corruption and impunity fuels support for the anti-establishment
message of a resurgent leftist firebrand.
Voters across Mexico choose new governors in a dozen of
Mexicos 31 states, including bastions of President Enrique Pena
Nieto's Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) at risk of
falling to the opposition after more than 80 years of one-party
rule.
National attention is focused on oil-rich Veracruz in the
Gulf of Mexico, the country's third most-populous region, which
the PRI has ruled since the party's inception in the late 1920s.
Years of gang violence, mounting debts and allegations of
corruption have turned Veracruz into a liability for Pena Nieto,
and only thanks to splits in the opposition does the centrist
PRI look to have any hope of holding onto the state.
Polls in Veracruz show the PRI in a very tight race with the
candidate of the new leftist party of two-time presidential
runner-up Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, as well as a joint ticket
by the main center-right and center-left opposition parties.
"Corruption is what's done the most damage to Veracruz, and
what's done the most damage to Mexico," Lopez Obrador said on
Tuesday as he campaigned in the northern state of Sinaloa.
Accused by critics of presiding over rampant impunity and
misuse of public funds, Veracruz governor Javier Duarte has
become such a lightning rod for anger over the political class
that the PRI candidate to succeed him said last year that he was
"embarrassed" to be in the same party as the 42-year-old.
Since Duarte took office, Veracruz's debt has more than
doubled to 46 billion pesos according to official data, though
other estimates put the figure far higher. The state has also
become notorious for violent crime and murders of journalists.
Veracruz resident Carlos Contreras, a longtime PRI loyalist
who voted for Duarte in 2010, is now backing Lopez Obrador's
National Regeneration Movement (Morena) in disgust at gang
violence that recently killed his cousin, and a lack of jobs.
"I hope and pray the PRI loses," the 32-year-old said
outside the governor's office in state capital Xalapa, calling
Lopez Obrador his "great hope" for the next Mexican presidency.
"Enrique Pena Nieto is the same as the governor of Veracruz."
A former Mexico City mayor, Lopez Obrador routinely lumps
all the established parties together as different faces of the
same corrupt system, and if Morena wins Veracruz it would be a
powerful springboard for a presidential tilt in 2018.
Pena Nieto's struggles to contain gang violence and shake
off accusations he has failed to stem graft have dented support
for the PRI and its leading contenders to succeed him.
Latest polls suggest Lopez Obrador, a relentless campaigner,
has a genuine chance of winning in 2018. Some senior government
officials say in private he is the man to beat.
The PRI suffered a fresh blow on Friday when a judge ordered
properties of one its former governors seized in an
investigation into fraud and other crimes in the northern state
of Nuevo Leon, which it lost control of last year.
Partly due to deepening political fragmentation, several
state contests on Sunday are too close to call.
Polls suggest the PRI will struggle to defend all nine of
the 12 governorships up for grabs that it currently holds.
