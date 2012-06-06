(Refiles to clarify headline)
By Cyntia Barrera
MEXICO CITY, June 6 Mexican presidential
front-runner Enrique Pena Nieto has become the unwitting poster
boy for a website promoting adultery after he admitted cheating
on his first wife.
A new Mexican billboard by ashleymadison.com, a site that
helps married people arrange affairs, shows Pena Nieto with an
index finger over his lips in a hushing gesture.
Next to him are the words: "Unfaithful to his family.
Faithful and committed to his country."
Pena Nieto, candidate of the opposition Institutional
Revolutionary Party (PRI), has said he fathered two children out
of wedlock by different women while married to his first wife.
The billboard, mounted above a busy avenue in Mexico City,
shows the 45-year-old with bright red lipstick on his collar.
His campaign had no immediate comment on the advertisement.
Ricardo Castaneda, Ashley Madison's representative in
Mexico, said the billboard was put in the capital this week and
that others are planned for the cities of Monterrey and
Guadalajara.
The masthead on the company's website reads "Life is short.
Have an affair," and Castaneda said the service has acquired
300,000 users since opening for business in Mexico in November,
making it Ashley Madison's fastest growing market.
Pena Nieto's looks have made him popular among women, who
make up a majority of eligible voters in Mexico. He is often
mobbed by screaming female followers on campaign.
Pena Nieto's first wife, who died in 2007, bore him three
children. He is now married to a popular soap opera star and is
favorite to win the July 1 presidential election.
(Reporting By Cyntia Barrera Diaz: Editing by Jim Loney)