MEXICO CITY Aug 30 A majority of Mexico's electoral tribunal judges on Thursday rejected a bid by leftist leader Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to overturn Enrique Pena Nieto's victory in the July 1 presidential election, which has left the country in political limbo.

Lopez Obrador, who was the runner-up, accused Pena Nieto and his Institutional Revolutionary Party of buying votes and money laundering to secure victory.

The court must still settle some smaller issues before Pena Nieto is officially declared president-elect and can take office in December, but the remaining issues are largely formalities.