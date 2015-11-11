MEXICO CITY Nov 11 Mexico will start soliciting
bids later this month in its first auction of renewable energy
certificates, part of an electricity sector overhaul that ends
the state-owned power company's monopoly, government officials
said on Wednesday.
Initial awards of the new certificates, which provide the
right and impose the obligation to produce clean energy, are set
for March, officials said.
Up to 6 million of the certificates will be awarded in the
first auction via 20-year contracts that seek to produce up to
2,500 megawatts of additional power generation from clean
sources like wind or solar.
National electricity company CFE will initially be the only
buyer of the energy from companies that are awarded the
certificates in the competitive tenders, but new wholesale power
companies allowed by the energy overhaul will later be able to
purchase it, too, said Energy Minister Pedro Joaquin Coldwell.
"This blueprint guarantees that there will be demand for
companies that generate electricity from clean sources," said
Joaquin Coldwell.
Mexico, a major crude oil producer and exporter, has for
decades generated most of its power from fuel oil. Over the last
several years, however, it has transitioned into cheaper and
cleaner-burning natural gas as well as renewable sources.
The new contracts will also help CFE meet a mandate to
generate at least 5 percent of its power from cleaner sources by
2018.
Further technical and financial details will be published on
Nov. 19, when the bidding process starts.
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)