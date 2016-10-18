MEXICO CITY Oct 18 Mexican cement maker
Elementia agreed to raise up to 4.37 billion pesos ($233.75
million) with the issuance of some 218.4 million shares, the
company said on Tuesday.
Shareholders of the company, which is part
owned by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, agreed at a meeting to
issue the shares at 20 pesos per share. However, just under
third of this sum would be counted as variable equity capital in
Elementia, it said.
As a result, Elementia's equity capital would be increased
by up to 1.39 billon pesos, the firm said in a statement.
($1 = 18.6950 Mexican pesos)
