MEXICO CITY, Sept 19 Mexico's Elementia, an industrial conglomerate partly owned by billionaire Carlos Slim, said on Friday it would buy the stake held by France's Lafarge in the joint cement tie-up the companies have in Mexico.

Elementia will acquire the 47 pct stake held by Lafarge in Cementos Fortaleza, the company said in a statement. The purchase would give Elementia complete control of the tie-up which the two companies sealed at the start of last year. (Reporting by Veronica Gomez; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)