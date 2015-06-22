MEXICO CITY, June 22 Mexico's national
electricity company CFE said on Monday it will tender 24 power
projects, covering major natural gas pipelines to electricity
generation and distribution, worth a combined investment of 150
billion pesos ($9.79 billion).
The projects aim to enable Mexico to import more bountiful
and cheap natural gas from the United States via both onshore
and offshore pipelines, given output from Mexican national oil
and gas company Pemex has not kept up with demand over
the past decade.
The plan, parts of which have previously been announced,
also involves nine electricity distribution projects designed to
lower Mexico's long-standing high rate of power theft, plus
another four power generational projects.
The electricity generation plants will tap wind,
combined-cycle natural gas, geothermal and as well as internal
combustion systems.
