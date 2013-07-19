MEXICO CITY, July 18 Leaders of Mexico's
opposition conservatives unveiled an outline for a
market-friendly energy reform on Thursday, saying it would lure
billions of dollars in private investment to the country's
struggling oil and gas sector.
The plan put forward by leaders of the National Action
Party, or PAN, aims to amend several articles of Mexico's
constitution, a long-standing roadblock to permitting private
concessions or joint ventures with multinational oil companies.
President Enrique Pena Nieto of the centrist Institutional
Revolutionary Party, or PRI, has also promised a sweeping energy
reform, but details are not expected until September.
The PAN's proposal follows the presentation of a separate
energy reform plan by the leftist Party of the Democratic
Revolution, increasing pressure on Pena Nieto to show his hand.
"Our oil industry model has run dry," PAN party chairman
Gustavo Madero told reporters. "It is an unsustainable,
non-viable model that needs to be thoroughly reformed in order
to return to productivity."
Madero said turning around Mexico's flagging oil and gas
production would be achieved "by means of concessions," and the
party's plan would allow Pemex to operate more like a
private company with managerial and budget autonomy.
Mexican oil production has fallen to 2.5 million barrels per
day from a peak of 3.4 million bpd in 2004.
Mexico's current legal framework gives Pemex exclusive
rights to explore, produce, refine and commercialize the
country's oil and its derivatives.
Pemex is allowed to contract out to third-parties for a wide
variety of oilfield services, but payment for services rendered
as a percentage of production or profits is strictly prohibited.
PAN congressman Ricardo Anaya described the plan as a "deep
reform" that would spur greater competition. Such an opening, he
said, would lead to as much as $30 billion in annual private
investment and at least 100,000 new jobs each year.
Anaya stressed that the party's plan would keep oil and gas
resources under state ownership.
Mexico, the world's seventh largest crude producer, has
jealously guarded its oil since nationalizing the industry in
1938, and any plan that gives foreigners any ownership of the
crude would meet strong opposition from leftists and
traditionalists in Congress.
The PAN's plan would put the national hydrocarbons
commission in charge of awarding concessions, and create a new,
independent Mexican Petroleum Fund charged with administering
oil profits.
It would also amend Articles 25, 27 and 28 of Mexico's
constitution. The PAN did not say what changes would be made.
The party's specific bill is expected by July 31.