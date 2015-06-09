(Repeats with no changes)
By Jessica Toonkel and Christine Murray
NEW YORK/MEXICO CITY, June 9 Almost a year after
Mexico opened its energy market to private investors, North
American firms are rushing south to decide which pipeline or
power plant to invest in.
Enthusiasm is so high that some executives from big asset
managers, pension funds and private equity firms complain of
overbooked hotels in certain parts of Mexico City and
business-class airplane cabins crowded with pitchbook-reading
competitors.
So far, the potential investors are mainly looking, not
buying, with actual investments in Mexican energy projects
coming in more slowly than some expected. The Mexican Energy
Ministry has predicted $62.5 billion in both public and private
investments over three years from the new program, which was
signed into law last August.
Since then, only five private equity deals worth a total of
$2 billion have been announced, according to Pitchbook, a
Seattle-based research firm.
Though the money tap could eventually open, given the
promise afforded by Mexican natural gas, oil and renewable
energy projects, some of the reluctance to ink deals may be laid
to the peculiar risks of doing infrastructure-related business
in Mexico.
Government bureaucracy, crime, challenging property rules
and local opposition have delayed some projects and raised their
costs, investors told Reuters.
"There is a lot of interest but I agree there have not been
that many actual deals announced," said Alfredo Alvarez, a
partner for Ernst & Young, which advises investors on Mexico
energy infrastructure deals in Mexico City. "They are coming."
Mexican government and regulatory agencies are still writing
the rules and staffing to handle the reform, Alvarez said. Once
the tender offers begin for oil exploration projects, which
typically require more than $1 billion, the total value of deals
will jump dramatically, he said.
Mexico's state-owned oil behemoth Pemex expects
total investment of $76.4 billion in exploration and production
as a result of the reform, a spokesperson said.
"The process of implementation is advancing satisfactorily
and with it the investment will materialize, as well as the job
creation," a spokesperson for the Energy Ministry said.
EARLY ENTHUSIASM
The energy reform ended the decades-long production monopoly
enjoyed by Pemex and the wholesale electricity monopoly held by
utility CFE.
"We think it's a great opportunity for investors." said
Larry Fink, chief executive officer of BlackRock, in an April
interview with Reuters. "We are a big believer in Mexico, in the
wake of the reforms."
In addition to BlackRock, private equity firms KKR and First
Reserve and Swiss-based private equity firm Partners Group have
announced investments in Mexican energy projects in recent
months.
Pension funds may not be far behind. Canada's second-largest
pension fund Caisse de depot et placement du Québec is creating
a fund to jointly invest up to $3 billion in energy
infrastructure with local pension funds, according to a stock
exchange filing.
The firm also is opening an office in Mexico, spokesman
Maxime Chagnon said.
Both the California State Teachers' Retirement System, the
second largest U.S. public pension plan, and the Canada Pension
Plan Investment Board, the country's largest pension fund, are
looking to invest in Mexico as a result of the reform, officials
told Reuters.
PERMITS BEFORE PIPELINES
For the right deal, the payoff can be sweet. A project like
a natural gas pipeline can pay out 9 percent to 12 percent in
income for decades.
But getting those projects built can be a challenge.
Environmental permits can take months instead of weeks, and
local opponents can block projects.
In March, Macquarie Group's Mexico Infrastructure Fund said
in a filing that there was a "substantial uncertainty" over
whether it would recoup its investment of more than 1.1 billion
pesos ($71.31 million) due to opposition groups blocking access
to its Marena Renovables wind farm in Oaxaca.
Companies are required to get right-of-way permissions from
every landowner whose property might be touched by a new
pipeline. In some parts of Mexico, this can involve hundreds of
farmers, each owning small plots of land.
"I normally don't sleep until we have 95 percent of the
rights," said Javier Chavarria, senior vice president for
private infrastructure Americas at Partners Group, speaking in
May in New York. "It only takes one landowner" to stall a
project.
The $250 million, 172-kilometer Morelos pipeline being built
by Spanish companies Enagas and Elecnor is
two years behind schedule due to trouble getting rights of way
from the owners of the 2,000 small plots of land the pipeline
will pass through.
It has been hard to even find the owners of those plots,
some just 1 square meter in size, but since getting the
permissions, construction has run on time, an Enagas spokeswoman
said. Recently passed laws should make it easier to handle such
disputes but they have not yet been tested, said Marisol
Gonzalez de Cosio, a director at Standard & Poor's.
Security and corruption issues also give investors pause.
Texas-based energy firm Key Energy Services Inc.
took a $2.2 million charge in the first-quarter for assets
destroyed after an arson attack on a facility in Tabasco state.
A spokesman for Key Energy Services referred to the
company's public statements.
Problems likes these have caused investors including CalSTRs
to move cautiously.
"We would have concerns about where the asset is located and
what the security issues are," said Paul Shantic, who oversees
inflation-sensitive investments at CalSTRS.
In general, CalSTRs wants to make sure there is dedication
on both the part of the government as well as the market to make
these projects go smoothly before it commits to more, Shantic
said.
"I think people are somewhat enthusiastic about the market,
but the only pause we have is to make sure the dedication is
there on both sides," he said. "I do think some of these first
deals will stimulate more deals."
And interest in the deals remains high, and newcomers still
are still booking those flights, restaurants and hotel rooms,
much to the consternation of more established investors like
Chavarria.
He used to sail into an easy booking at the Marriott in the
upscale Polanco neighborhood of Mexico City, before the
competition arrived. "Now I have to call two or three hotels
before getting a reservation," he said.
