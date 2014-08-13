MEXICO CITY Aug 12 Mexico expects to double the
amount of investment in oil and gas projects to $60 billion per
year by 2018 as private companies rush into the previously
state-run energy industry, a top finance ministry official said
on Tuesday.
Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto on Monday signed a
package of laws needed to implement last year's energy reform
that aims to increase flagging oil output and help lift sluggish
growth in Latin America's No. 2 economy.
"We expect to see a certain amount of investment during next
year, and obviously these investments will accelerate as things
move forward," deputy finance minister Miguel Messmacher told
Reuters in an interview in Mexico City.
"In the whole of hydrocarbons, we expect the reform will
allow us to go from investment levels around $30 billion per
year, as we now have, to levels around $60 billion," he said.
On Wednesday the energy ministry will announce which fields
will be put up for foreign and private oil companies in the
first round of public tenders, expected to take place next year.
Messmacher, who overseas government revenues, said the
reform would eventually cut Pemex's annual tax burden by 90
billion Mexican pesos ($6.85 billion).
The government relies on taxing state-run Pemex
for about one-third of its revenue and the oil company's heavy
tax burden has curbed its ability to invest in new projects.
Pemex will see its tax burden fall as the government begins
to see income from taxes and royalties on new private energy
projects.
"We do not expect that the change of Pemex's tax regime will
create any fiscal pressure," Messmacher said.
(1 US dollar = 13.1458 Mexican peso)
(Reporting by Luis Rojas and Adriana Barrera; Editing by Ken
Wills)