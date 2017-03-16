MEXICO CITY, March 15 Mexico has postponed an
auction of part of state oil company Pemex's excess capacity for
transport and fuel storage due to "methodological problems", the
Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) and Pemex said in a joint
statement late on Wednesday.
The auction is aimed at allowing new participants to enter
the recently opened fuel market, as Mexico moves away from an
energy industry dominated by former state-owned monopolies and
draws up new rules for the more open energy markets.
The auction for excess capacity in the northeastern states
of Sonora and Baja California will be redone before the end of
March and companies that had prequalified for the initial
auction will be allowed to participate, the statement said.
Auction results were initially set to be announced on
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)