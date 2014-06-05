MEXICO CITY, June 4 Mexico's upper house on
Wednesday pushed back discussions on the final touches to the
country's landmark energy reform, which seeks to lure new
investment into the sector and boost growth in Latin America's
second-largest economy.
Congress passed the basic legislation last year to open the
oil and gas industry and end the 75-year-old stranglehold that
state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) has held over the
sector. But it must still approve so-called secondary laws to
implement those changes.
Select committees in Mexico's upper house were set to begin
official discussion of the secondary laws on Friday, with talks
due to stretch to June 17.
But on Wednesday, lawmakers agreed to push back the window
for talks to between June 10 and June 23, with a commission-wide
vote on June 25.
The government hopes to pass the secondary legislation
before the end of June.
Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto's Institutional
Revolutionary Party (PRI) lacks an outright majority in Congress
and is relying on support from the conservative National Action
Party (PAN) to see through the energy reform.
The PAN, however, has made backing of the energy overhaul
conditional on state legislatures passing a political reform it
fought to extract from the PRI.
Once being approved by the commissions, lawmakers are set to
call an extraordinary session of Congress to vote on the
secondary laws.
Pena Nieto hopes the energy reform will deliver a
significant boost in oil production, which has fallen by 25
percent since hitting about 3.4 million barrels per day in 2004.
(Reporting by Noe Torres; Writing by Gabriel Stargardter;
Editing by Ken Wills)