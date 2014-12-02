BRIEF-Skyfame Realty announces resignation of executive director
* Jiang jing has tendered his resignation as an executive director Source text: [http://bit.ly/2pvAw2V] Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY Dec 2 Mexico's stock exchange slid by more than 1 percent on Tuesday, its lowest level since Oct. 17, to reach 42,948.52 points in late afternoon trading. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)
* Jiang jing has tendered his resignation as an executive director Source text: [http://bit.ly/2pvAw2V] Further company coverage:
April 25 China Citic Bank Corp Ltd * Says Q1 net profit up 1.7 percent y/y Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2q09Unm Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)