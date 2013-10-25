(Adds confirmed death, details)
By Julian Cardona
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico Oct 24 A boiler exploded
at a candy factory in northern Mexico on Thursday, killing one
person, injuring dozens and badly damaging the building,
officials said.
They said at least one person was killed in the blaze at the
factory which is located in an industrial park at Ciudad Juarez,
a large city on the U.S. border.
"We're still searching the area to see if there are more
dead," said Fernando Motta, head of the city's emergency
services.
He said 11 people were badly injured, four of whom were in
critical condition. Thirty people were treated for minor
injuries, he said.
A second official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said
around 20 people who work at the plant were unaccounted for. It
was unclear if they were in the building at the time of the
blast.
