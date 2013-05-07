MEXICO CITY May 7 A gas tanker truck exploded on a highway north of Mexico City early Tuesday, killing at least 18 people and injuring 36 others, the minister of public security in the State of Mexico said.

Fifteen vehicles and 20 houses were hit by the early morning blast, the official, Salvador Neme, said via Twitter.

Television footage showed burned out vehicles and debris strewn all over the highway on the edge of the capital.

In January, a massive explosion at the headquarters of state oil giant Pemex in downtown Mexico City claimed dozens of lives. (Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Doina Chiacu)