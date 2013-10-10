MEXICO CITY Oct 10 Mexico could see a record
level of foreign direct investment this year of more than $35
billion, President Enrique Pena Nieto said on Thursday.
Pena Nieto spoke at an event with Chrysler Chief Executive
Sergio Marchionne, where the U.S. auto company announced an
additional investment of $164 million to expand a plant in Ramos
Arizpe in the Mexican state of Coahuila, bringing the company's
total investment to $1.25 billion.
"Foreign direct investment during the first half of this
year was more than $23 billion, nearly $24 billion, which
undoubtedly contrasts with earlier investment and is in itself
historic," Pena Nieto said.
"And yet given the potential Mexico offers, we forecast, and
this is a preliminary forecast, that foreign investment could
ultimately be over $35 billion at the end of the year," he
added.
That would be the highest level of foreign direct investment
on record, topping the $31.5 billion invested in 2007, according
to data on the Mexican Economy Ministry's website.
Foreign direct investment was boosted this year by the
Belgian-based beer giant Anheuser-Busch InBev's
acquisition of Grupo Modelo, which went through at
the end of May and brought in about $13 billion.