BRIEF-Henan Shuanghui Investment & Development to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11
May 4 Henan Shuanghui Investment & Development Co Ltd :
MEXICO CITY Oct 28 Mexican bottling and retail company Femsa on Wednesday reported a 3.5 percent increase in third-quarter profit.
The company, which operates the Oxxo chain of convenience stores and co-owns Coke bottler Coca-Cola Femsa, reported a profit of 4.974 billion pesos ($294 million), compared to a profit of 4.806 billion pesos in the year earlier quarter.
($1 = 16.933 pesos at end-September) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)
May 4 Hangzhou Robam Appliances Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 10 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/3ZFWtl Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)