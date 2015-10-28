MEXICO CITY Oct 28 Mexican bottling and retail company Femsa on Wednesday reported a 3.5 percent increase in third-quarter profit.

The company, which operates the Oxxo chain of convenience stores and co-owns Coke bottler Coca-Cola Femsa, reported a profit of 4.974 billion pesos ($294 million), compared to a profit of 4.806 billion pesos in the year earlier quarter.

($1 = 16.933 pesos at end-September) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)