MEXICO CITY Feb 27 Mexican bottler and retail company Femsa said its fourth quarter profit halved due to higher financial costs and strong numbers last year, the company said in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange on Thursday.

The company, which co-owns Coke bottler Coca-Cola Femsa with Coca-Cola Co, said profit fell 48 percent to 4.99 billion pesos ($381 million) in the three months to end-December, from 9.66 billion pesos a year earlier.