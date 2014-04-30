BRIEF-Prescient closes $40 mln in Series D capital raise
Prescient closes $40 million in Series D capital raise
MEXICO CITY, April 30 Mexican retailer and bottler Femsa on Wednesday said its first-quarter profit fell 5 percent.
The company, which operates convenience store chain Oxxo and co-owns Coke bottler Coca-Cola Femsa with the Coca Cola Co, reported a profit of 2.488 billion pesos ($190.5 million) in the three months to the end of March, compared to 2.613 billion pesos a year earlier.
($1 = 13.06 pesos at end March) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S