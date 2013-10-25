MEXICO CITY Oct 25 Mexican bottler and retailer
Femsa reported a 5 percent drop in third-quarter
profit on Friday despite higher revenue, hurt by higher
operating and financing costs.
Femsa said quarterly profit slipped to 4.478 billion pesos
($340 million) from 4.725 billion pesos in the year-earlier
quarter.
Revenue rose 7.2 percent from the year-earlier period to
63.977 billion pesos.
"We are convinced that the short-term challenges are more
than offset by the long-term opportunities," Chief Executive
Jose Antonio Fernandez said in a statement.
The company operates convenience store chain Oxxo and
invests in bottler Coca-Cola Femsa in a joint venture
with Coca Cola Co.
Oxxo has been expanding rapidly and the company recently
made its first venture into the fast-food market.
Femsa shares were up 0.54 percent at 118.97 pesos in morning
trading.