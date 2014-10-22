MEXICO CITY Oct 22 Mexican real estate
investment trust Fibra Inn will issue new tradable certificates
worth some 4.1 billion pesos ($302.7 million) exclusively to
existing holders, the company said on Wednesday.
Fibra Inn, which specializes in acquiring
properties in the Mexican hotel industry, said in a statement
that a meeting of its investors had agreed to issue 258,334,218
certificates at a discounted price of 15.85 pesos.
The investment trusts, known in Mexico as "fibras," issue
certificates that function much like shares on the local stock
exchange, and allow investors to participate in the Mexican
property market without owning buildings.
Fibra Inn's certificates closed down by 0.46 percent at
17.42 pesos on Wednesday.
(1 US dollar = 13.5450 Mexican peso)
(Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Leslie Adler)