MEXICO CITY, Sept 19 Mexican real estate
investment trust Fibra Shop on Friday said it will sell up to
375 million certificates worth about $500 million on Mexico's
stock exchange to boost its buying power.
The REIT, which specializes in retail properties, said in a
prospectus that the funds raised from the offer will be used to
finance future acquisitions of shopping centers, development
opportunities and for general corporate purposes.
Fibra Shop certificates closed at 17.64 Mexican pesos
($1.34) on Thursday. If the new certificates were to price at
around that price, the total offering would be worth up to 6.615
billion Mexican pesos ($500 million).
The preliminary prospectus, filed with Mexico's stock
exchange, did not have details on the offering date or the
price.
Fibra Shop made its debut on Mexico's stock exchange in July
last year in an initial public offering of $433 million in
certificates.
(1 US dollar = 13.2035 Mexican peso)
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)