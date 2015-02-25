MEXICO CITY Feb 24 Mexican real estate investment trust (REIT) Fibra Uno said on Tuesday it had reached a deal to acquire a mixed use development known as Mitikah in Mexico City for $185 million.

REITs, known locally as fibras, issue certificates that function like shares and allow investors to participate in Mexico's property market without owning buildings. ($1 = 14.9082 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein; Editing by Anand Basu)