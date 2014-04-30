EXCLUSIVE-Boeing near decision to launch 737-10 jet -sources
* Boeing says no decision taken, discussion of timing premature (Adds details, background)
MEXICO FINANCE MINISTER SAYS FISCAL BURDEN ON PEMEX WILL BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN 65 PCT FROM 79 PCT
* Boeing says no decision taken, discussion of timing premature (Adds details, background)
BEIJING, April 25 Beijing will boost thermal coal supplies to ensure prices return to a "reasonable" level and raise inventories in preparation for higher summer demand, the government said on Tuesday amid concerns about deepening losses at the nation's utilities.