MEXICO CITY Jan 11 Mexico's finance ministry is
closely monitoring events and is primed to face uncertainty in
international markets, Finance Minister Luis Videgaray said on
Monday.
"We are continuing with actions we have already taken and
which have been working to introduce order to the markets," he
said. "The currency commission will continue to take timely
measures to meet the needs of the currency market."
Separately, Videgaray said that the ministry's financial
intelligence unit is working closely with the attorney general's
office on the case of recently recaptured drug lord Joaquin "El
Chapo" Guzman.
