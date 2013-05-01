MEXICO CITY, April 30 Mexico's economy slowed
markedly in the first quarter of this year, hit by a slowdown in
the United States, the country's finance ministry said late
Tuesday.
Growth in the quarter dipped to about 1 percent for the
quarter due to weaker economic growth in late 2012 in the United
States, Mexico's main trading partner, the ministry said.
Meanwhile, Mexico's public sector ran a March fiscal deficit
of 13.7 billion pesos ($1.13 billion), roughly half the size of
the budget deficit in the year-earlier period.
The Mexican economy eased in the fourth quarter last year to
a 3.2 percent growth rate compared with the same period in 2011,
though it grew twice as fast as in the prior quarter.
Last year, strong spending by Mexican consumers drove the
acceleration, helping the economy to attain 3.9 percent growth
for the year.
But a worrying fall in manufacturing raised concerns about
resilience in the key export sector, and the economy is seen
slowing to 3.5 percent in 2013, as the global slowdown weighs.