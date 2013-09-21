By Tomas Bravo
LA PINTADA, Sept 21 Federal police found the
remains of a crashed Black Hawk rescue helicopter with at least
three dead crew aboard in southern Guerrero state on Saturday,
raising the death toll to over 100 following some of the worst
storms to hit Mexico in decades.
At least two pilots and a mechanic died in the accident but
it was unclear whether the helipoter had also been carrying any
rescued villagers when it crashed, federal police spokesman
Jesus Zapata said on Saturday.
Guerrero state, home to waterlogged Pacific resort city
Acapulco, was the hardest hit following the heavy rains
unleashed by Hurricane Manuel last week.
The helicopter went missing two days after its crew had
rescued eight villagers from the flooded mountain town of La
Pintada as numerous towns are digging out from under deadly
mudslides triggered by intense rains.
Nearly 70 people were still missing, according to federal
emergency services, as rescue efforts continued across several
states in the wake of two destructive storms that have flooded
vast swaths of the country.
Tens of thousands of tourists in heavily flooded Acapulco
made their way out of the city either by special airlift planes
or the city's main highway which reopened on Friday.
More than 22,000 homes were reported damaged in Guerrero and
another 20,000 remained in shelters, according to Governor Angel
Aguirre.
A cold front moving into the country's eastern states of
Tamaulipas and Veracruz along the Gulf coast was expected to
bring more rains across the country over the weekend.