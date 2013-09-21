By Tomas Bravo
ACAPULCO, Sept 21 Sixty-eight people were
missing on Saturday after a mudslide caused by torrential rains
that have already killed more than 100 people across Mexico
buried a mountain village and President Enrique Pena Nieto said
there was little hope any had survived.
At least three crew members died when a Black Hawk rescue
helicopter crashed on a hillside near the stricken village of La
Pintada early on Saturday. Police said it was unclear if the
helicopter had been carrying any villagers when it crashed.
The government said 68 people were missing after the
mudslide in La Pintada, which is about 40 miles (64 km)
northwest of the Pacific resort of Acapulco.
"Due to the amount of mud that practically buried more than
40 homes in this community it's very difficult to hold on to any
hope that they will be found alive," Pena Nieto said in Acapulco
speaking to the city's hospitality industry.
Guerrero state, home to Acapulco, has been the hardest hit
by heavy rains unleashed by Hurricane Manuel last week.
Mudslides and flooding have already killed more than 100
people across the country since last weekend when torrential
rains first struck about two-thirds of the country.
Rescue efforts continued across several states in the wake
of two destructive storms that have flooded vast swaths of the
country.
Tropical storm Ingrid drenched Mexico's Gulf coast last week
while Hurricane Manuel did the same to the country's Pacific
coast.
Tens of thousands of tourists have made their way out of
heavily flooded Acapulco, either by special airlift planes or
via the city's main highway, which reopened on Friday.
More than 22,000 homes were reported damaged in Guerrero and
another 20,000 people remained in shelters, according to
Governor Angel Aguirre.
A cold front moving into the country's eastern states of
Tamaulipas and Veracruz along the Gulf coast was expected to
bring more rains across the country over the weekend.