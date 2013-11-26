MEXICO CITY Nov 25 Mexican broadcaster TV
Azteca on Monday bought the troubled Atlas soccer
club for about $50 million, the club's president, Eugenio Ruiz,
said at a press conference.
The deal will ease the financial woes at the
Guadalajara-based club, which was behind on payments to its
players and managers.
TV Azteca, Mexico's second-biggest broadcaster and owned by
billionaire businessman Ricardo Salinas, already owns another
soccer team, the Monarcas Morelia.
"A company with these characteristics guarantees that Atlas
can continue being a top-level team that aspires to the
championship," said Ruiz.
Atlas was founded in 1916 and has won the title once, in
1951.