MEXICO CITY Feb 8 Mexico's central bank on Monday said it sold $200 million of $200 million offered in its second auction during the session after a sharp slump in the peso currency.

The central bank sold the dollars at an average weighted price of 18.7292 pesos per dollar.

The bank earlier sold $200 million after the peso weakened more than 1 percent from its fix rate in the previous session. A second auction was triggered by a 1.5 percent slide compared to Friday's fix rate.