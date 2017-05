MEXICO CITY, Sept 17 Mexico's peso gained on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced it would hold interest rates steady , boosting chance the Mexican central bank will keep borrowing costs on hold next week.

The peso briefly strengthened more than 0.5 percent to its best level in about a month before retreating to 16.48 per dollar, up nearly 0.4 percent. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Michael O'Boyle)