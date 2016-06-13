MEXICO CITY, June 13 Mexico's peso tumbled on
Monday to its weakest in nearly four months, sinking for the
third session in a row and trading around levels last seen when
Mexico used a surprise interest rate hike to defend its
currency.
The peso sank nearly 0.8 percent to 18.78 per
dollar, its weakest since Feb. 17, when Mexico's central bank
made an unscheduled rate decision and intervenened directly in
the foreign exchange market for the first time since 2009.
The peso has shed about 3.5 percent in the last three
sessions as concerns that Britain could leave the European Union
rocked riskier assets around the world.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)