MEXICO CITY May 25 A Mexican code of conduct for the foreign exchange market designed to prevent market manipulation like the use of privileged information and collusion will be ready in six months, Mexican central bank governor Agustin Carstens said on Thursday.

Speaking on local radio, Carstens said another code for the Mexican fixed-income market would take a little longer. The new rules follow the announcement last month of a probe by Mexico's anti-trust agency into collusion by major banks to fix prices in central bank debt auctions. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Sandra Maler)