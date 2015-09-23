MEXICO CITY, Sept 23 Mexico's peso slumped sharply on Wednesday to its weakest in nearly a month, and hitting a level that could trigger an auction of $200 million by the central bank to support the currency.

The peso shed 1.1 percent to 17.07 per dollar, its weakest since August 28. If the currency remains trading at these levels, it could trigger a dollar auction at 12 p.m. or 3 p.m local time. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)