MEXICO CITY Jan 7 Mexico's peso sank to a fresh record low on Thursday, sliding for the fourth straight session, after a steep drop in the Chinese yuan pushed investors around the world to dump riskier assets.

The peso shed more than 1 percent to 17.72 pesos per dollar, its weakest since a revaluation in 1993. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Nick Zieminski)