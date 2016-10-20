MEXICO CITY Oct 20 Mexico's peso has largely
overcome the prospect of a victory by U.S. Republican
presidential candidate Donald Trump, but concerns about weak
growth, an oil price funk and ballooning debt will limit further
gains, economists said on Thursday.
The peso surged back around 7 percent from a
record low hit last month as Hillary Clinton gained in opinion
polls, but it was little changed after last night's third and
final debate between the rivals, trading around 18.60 per
dollar.
"Clinton winning is already priced in," said Ernesto
Revilla, an economist at Banamex in Mexico City, who thinks the
peso may be able to gain a bit more after the Nov. 8 U.S.
election.
"We think you could have a relief rally, but not too much
because there are other local and global factors affecting the
peso," he said, in views echoed by three other economists
consulted by Reuters.
The peso plumbed record lows last month near 20 pesos per
dollar hours before the first presidential debate when polls
showed Trump had a better chance of winning the election and
making good on his promise to unwind free trade with Mexico and
block remittances from the United States in order to pay for a
border wall.
But even before concerns about a Trump victory were taken
seriously, the peso sank from around 17.20 per dollar at the
start of 2016 to past 19 per dollar in February amid concerns
about a bailout of state-run oil company Pemex.
Economic growth has been weaker than expected in Mexico, and
low oil prices have undermined the impact of a historic opening
of the country's energy sector to private investment.
Mexico also faces the risk of credit rating downgrades if it
does not succeed in cutting back spending next year and
shrinking its deficit.
Besides the local factors, economists said the currency will
be subject to weakness ahead of any move to raise interest rates
in the United States, which could push investors to dump
emerging market bonds for U.S. Treasuries.
Carlos Serrano, an economist at Bancomer in Mexico City,
said the peso could firm to 18 or a little past that in the wake
of a Clinton victory.
"But that's it," Serrano said, pointing to the country's
debt and the impact of oil prices on the balance of payments and
the state-run oil company, which may need more support from the
government. "Those things will not go away overnight."
