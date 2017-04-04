BRIEF-Digimarc Corp files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 mln
* Digimarc corp files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 4 The Mexican peso fell Tuesday, leading a decline of Latin American currencies a day before the first expiration of a series of hedge instruments auctioned off by the Mexican central bank March 6.
The currency was at 18.9200, down 1.33 percent versus Monday. (Reporting by Noe Torres in Mexico City; Written by Dan Freed; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Intellipharmaceutics International Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: