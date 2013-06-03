MEXICO CITY, June 3 Mexico's Minera Frisco, owned by billionaire Carlos Slim, said production at three of its nine mines has been suspended, including its largest project where a small group of workers engaged in an "illegal act."

The dissident workers are at the El Coronel gold and silver mine in Zacatecas, central Mexico, the company said in a statement on Monday to Mexico's stock exchange.

Work partially stopped at the mine on Thursday and fully stopped on Friday, a spokeswoman said.

Mexico's national miners union accused the company on Monday of provoking the conflict when a local manager announced the "arbitrary" firing of 740 workers at the mine, even as the company denied the allegation.

The union said in a statement that the company sought to punish the non-unionized workers for criticizing a cut in promised revenue-sharing payments, as well as seeking to organize themselves.

Production was halted at the two other mines, San Francisco del Oro and Minera Maria, because of contract disputes, spokeswoman Concepcion Rivera said in an email.

The stoppages began on May 15 at San Francisco del Oro and June 1 at Minera Maria.

El Coronel, which is undergoing a big expansion, produced 42,211 ounces of gold and 4,234 ounces of silver in the first quarter of 2013, according to Frisco's latest quarterly report.

San Francisco del Oro, in Chihuahua state in northern Mexico, produces gold, silver, lead, zinc and copper and has a capacity to process 4,000 tons of ore a day.

Minera Maria, in Sonora state in the north of Mexico, produces copper for copper cathodes.

Frisco shares fell 2.57 percent to 46.24 pesos. Earlier in the day the shares fell by as much as 8.3 percent.