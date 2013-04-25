MEXICO CITY, April 24 Mexican miner Frisco
, owned by billionaire Carlos Slim, said on
Wednesday first-quarter profit rose 3.5 percent from a year
earlier to 726 million pesos ($58.86 million), on improved gold
and silver production.
Frisco's first-quarter revenue jumped 39.3 percent to 3.15
billion pesos, the company said in a filing with the Mexican
stock exchange.
It said gold production rose 31 percent to 76,980 ounces,
and silver production jumped 47 percent to 1.95 million ounces.
Frisco said it also produced 3,508 tonnes of copper
concentrate during the quarter, up 46 percent on the
year-earlier quarter.
The mining company is Slim's third-biggest holding behind
telecom giant America Movil and financial services company Grupo
Financiero Inbursa.
Shares of Frisco closed up 0.79 percent at 52.31 pesos on
Wednesday before the results announcement.