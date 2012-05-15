* Fuentes was translated into two dozen languages
* Outspoken author was a critic of U.S. foreign policy
* Winner of Spain's Cervantes prize
MEXICO CITY, May 15 Carlos Fuentes, one of Latin
America's best-known authors and a critic of governments in
Mexico and the United States, died on Tuesday after a literary
career spanning more than five decades. He was 83.
Fuentes wrote more than 20 novels and several collections of
short stories. His best-known works include "The Death of
Artemio Cruz," "The Old Gringo" and "The Crystal Frontier."
"The Old Gringo" was the first U.S. bestseller by a Mexican
author and was made into a movie in 1989 starring Gregory Peck
and Jane Fonda.
Local media said Fuentes died in a Mexico City hospital,
although the cause of death was unclear.
Dividing his time chiefly between Mexico City and London,
Fuentes dovetailed literature and social observation throughout
his career.
Along with Colombia's Gabriel Garcia Marquez and Peru's
Mario Vargas Llosa, Fuentes brought Latin American literature to
a global audience in the second half of the 20th century. His
work was translated into two dozen languages.
"He left an enormous body of work which is an eloquent
testimony to all of the big political problems and cultural
realities of our time," Vargas Llosa said in a message posted on
his daughter's Twitter account.
Born in Panama in 1928, Fuentes spent much of his early
years in the United States, Chile and Argentina, following his
father's diplomatic postings. He went on to study law and
published his first novel at the age of 30.
A dapper dresser, Fuentes was an open critic of Mexico's
entrenched political system under the Institutional
Revolutionary Party, which ruled the country for 71 years before
it was ousted in 2000 elections.
He was also a frequent critic of the U.S. role in the civil
wars of Central America in the 1980s and lambasted the effects
of U.S. immigration policy on Mexican migrant workers in his
mid-1990s novel, "La Frontera de Cristal" (The Crystal
Frontier).
"They know they need migrant Mexican labor, without which
their harvests, services and many aspects of life would go to
ruin," Fuentes once said, calling U.S. policy a farce.
Mexican President Felipe Calderon and other political and
cultural leaders also paid tribute to Fuentes on Tuesday.
"I profoundly regret the death of our beloved and admired
Carlos Fuentes, writer and universal Mexican," Calderon wrote on
his Twitter account.
"Carlos Fuentes was one of the most brilliant writers of the
20th century in Mexico," said Mexican writer and essayist
Enrique Krauze.
PROLIFIC
The prolific Fuentes said he never suffered from writer's
block. He told Spain's El Pais newspaper earlier this month that
he had just finished one book and was already starting another.
"My system for staying young is to work a lot, to always
have a project on the go," he said in the interview, published
on Monday. "Here among my books, my wife, my friends and my
loves, I have plenty of reasons to keep living."
Fuentes also wrote plays and essays and spent some years as
a Mexican diplomat, mainly in Europe.
He won major literary prizes, including Spain's Cervantes
award, although the Nobel Prize eluded him.
His critical eye was at work from the start of his career.
His first novel in 1958, "La region mas transparente" (Where
the Air is Clear), was not only a look at life in Mexico City,
now ironically one of the most polluted in the world. It also
examined how the Mexican Revolution of 1910-1917 had created a
new and wealthy elite but did nothing for the impoverished and
indigenous masses.
Fuentes said he always wanted to be a writer, inspired by
the tales of Mexico told to him by his grandmothers during
summer visits home.
"I think that I became a writer because I heard those
stories - all the stories that I didn't know about Mexico, about
my own land," he said in a 2006 interview with The Academy of
Achievement, a U.S group that highlights the work of leaders in
various fields.
"They were the storehouse of these great tales of migrants,
revolution, highway robberies, bandits, love affairs, ways of
dressing, eating - they had the whole storehouse of the past in
their heads and their hearts."
(Reporting by Liz Diaz, Anahi Rama and Michael O'Boyle; Writing
by Krista Hughes; Editing by Kieran Murray and Eric Walsh)