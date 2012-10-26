* Mexican deputy says uncertainty costing growth, jobs
* Says G20 has to prove that firewalls are there to be used
* Declines to say directly if Spain should seek aid
By Krista Hughes
MEXICO CITY, Oct 26 The Group of 20 leading
economies want financially troubled countries to make the most
of safety nets, including Europe's bailout fund, to limit the
uncertainty damaging the global economy, Mexican Deputy Finance
Minister Gerardo Rodriguez said on Friday.
Mexico will host finance ministers and central bankers from
the bloc of advanced and developing countries next weekend at a
meeting that is expected to focus heavily on Europe's ongoing
debt crisis, with Spain tipped as the next country to seek aid.
A deteriorating global outlook has put the focus on
countries to boost growth, and a G20 official briefed on the
preparations for the meeting said there was disquiet over what
was seen as Spain's reluctance to ask for a full bailout.
Rodriguez declined to say directly whether Spain should ask
for a financial rescue from its European partners but stressed
that safety nets, such as Europe's 500 billion euro ($646.57
billion) bailout fund, were generally meant to be used.
"The G20 urges countries to take action to reduce the
environment of uncertainty," he said, adding that uncertainty
was costing jobs and growth.
One action could be using existing support facilities, and
the G20 would support countries wanting to take advantage of
available resources such as the European Stability Mechanism.
"The G20 has to show the market and the players that all
this effort in setting up the famous firewalls has created
firewalls which are effective, and to test that they are
effective they need to be used," Rodriguez said.
Spain is under pressure to seek aid as it struggles to cope
with high government debt. Europe has already set aside 100
billion euros to recapitalize banks, and euro zone sources said
they expected an aid request next month.
If Spain were to apply for help from the European Stability
Mechanism, that would allow the European Central Bank to step in
with massive Spanish bond purchases on the secondary market and
lower Madrid's borrowing costs.
Still, yields on Spanish bonds have fallen 2 percentage
points in the last three months and it is also
unclear whether fellow euro zone members would approve a request
from Spain for aid from the ESM, given strong anti-bailout
sentiment in countries like Germany and Finland.
Spain's economy minister, Luis de Guindos, will attend the
G20 meeting on Nov. 4 and 5 as a guest, along with officials
from Chile, Colombia, Benin and Cambodia.
"This will be an opportunity to give everyone an update on
what they are thinking and if they will make any decisions in
the short term," Rodriguez said.
World finance leaders met just two weeks ago in Tokyo, where
they urged Europe and the United States to tackle debt which
threatens to stifle global growth.
The International Monetary Fund cut its forecast for global
growth to 3.6 percent for 2013 and urged the United States to
take steps to avoid a year-end fiscal cliff of tax hikes and
spending cuts that could tip the country back into recession.
But Rodriguez said with U.S. presidential elections
scheduled the day after the G20 meeting ends, there was unlikely
to be fresh pressure for action.
"Markets have so far given the benefit of the doubt that it
will resolve the challenge of the fiscal cliff adequately," he
said. "Everyone is in wait-and-see mode, and we'll see after the
elections how they can progress in talks with Congress."
Foreign exchange flexibility would also feature in the
discussions, he said, as it was always an important subject for
the G20.