MEXICO CITY, July 25 Mexican airport operator
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, or GAP, posted on
Wednesday a 61 percent jump in second-quarter net earnings
helped by lower financial costs.
The company earned 350.7 million pesos ($26 million) in the
April-June period, up from 218 million pesos a year earlier. Its
costs dropped by 23.5 percent quarter-over-quarter.
Revenue rose 1 percent to 1.211 billion pesos, the company
said. Passenger traffic rose 5 percent in the second quarter,
driven by strong domestic growth.
The company, which operates 12 airports across Mexico, ended
down 0.12 percent at 51.67 pesos on Wednesday, before results
were disclosed.