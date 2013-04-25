BRIEF-Corvex Management LP reports 5.5 pct stake in Energen Corp as of May 22, 2017
* Corvex Management LP reports a 5.5 percent stake in Energen Corp as of May 22, 2017 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2rnhRGm) Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, April 25 Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (GAP) said on Thursday its first-quarter profit rose 26.4 percent, helped by lower operational costs at its airports and higher passenger traffic.
The company said first-quarter profit climbed to 537.16 million pesos (US$43.55 million) from 424.93 million pesos a year ago.
GAP has been embroiled in a long-running ownership disagreement with miner Grupo Mexico, battling the company in Mexico's courts to enforce internal bylaws that say no minority shareholder can hold more than 10 percent of GAP's shares.
Grupo Mexico owns nearly 30 percent of the airport operator's shares.
Quarterly revenue rose 4.5 percent to 1.30 billion pesos compared to 1.25 billion pesos a year earlier.
GAP shares closed down 2.4 percent at 66.62 pesos.
MOSCOW, May 31 Russian metals and mining giant Mechel said on Wednesday its net profit jumped to 13.9 billion roubles ($245 million) in the first quarter, compared with a profit of 312 million roubles in the same period last year.