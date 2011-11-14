CHINA MAY CRUDE OIL OUPTUT ON DAILY BASIS LOWEST ON RECORD - REUTERS RECORD
CHINA MAY CRUDE OIL OUPTUT ON DAILY BASIS LOWEST ON RECORD - REUTERS RECORD
MEXICO CITY, Nov 14 A natural gas pipeline in northern Mexico exploded on Monday but there were no reports of casualties, state oil company Pemex said.
Experts were determining the cause of the blast but the explosion may have been due to an attempt to tap the pipeline illegally, a Pemex spokesman said. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)
CHINA MAY CRUDE OIL OUPTUT ON DAILY BASIS LOWEST ON RECORD - REUTERS RECORD
ISLAMABAD, June 14 Last year, Pakistan held informal talks with General Electric, Siemens and Switzerland's ABB to build the country's first high-voltage transmission line. Chinese power giant State Grid committed to building the $1.7 billion project in half the time of its European counterparts – and clinched the deal.