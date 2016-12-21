MEXICO CITY Dec 21 A staggered fuel price liberalization in Mexico will begin at the end of March, the head of the country's energy regulatory commission (CRE) said on Wednesday.

Guillermo Garcia, president of the commission, told a news conference market prices for gasoline and diesel will be rolled out gradually by regions, beginning with the northwestern states of Baja California and Sonora on March 30. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)