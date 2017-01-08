By Roberto Ramirez
| MEXICO CITY
MEXICO CITY Jan 7 Mexicans angry over a spike
in gasoline prices took to the streets of Mexico City on
Saturday after days of protests spurred looting in hundreds of
stores, resulting in over a thousand arrests in Latin America's
second-largest economy.
Mexico's government hiked gasoline costs by 14 to 20 percent
earlier this month, fueling outrage among Mexicans already
facing rising inflation and adding to a long list of headaches
besetting President Enrique Pena Nieto.
The hike is part of a gradual, year-long price
liberalization the Pena Nieto administration has promised to
implement this year. But the government's many efforts to
justify the hike have fallen on deaf ears.
"No to the gasoline price hike, Pena out," protesters yelled
as they marched from Mexico City's center to the Presidential
residence.
While there were no reports of violence in Mexico City on
Saturday, the backlash has been far from peaceful.
Mexican authorities on Friday reported over 1,500 arrests
since the protests began when price hikes kicked in on Jan 1.
Mexican retail association ANTAD said on Friday that 423 stores
were sacked, nearly half in the central state of Mexico, near
the capital.
Local media reported marches on Saturday in the Mexican
states of Sonora, Chiapas, Guerrero, Jalisco, Tabasco and Puebla
as well.
(Writing by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Dan Grebler)