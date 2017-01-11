(Add pictures)
MEXICO CITY Jan 10 Mexico's oil company, Pemex,
is struggling to supply gas stations around the northern border
city of Mexicali because of a blockade at a storage site, part
of sometimes violent protests and looting over a gasoline price
hike.
In a post on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon, Pemex said its
ability to supply gas stations in Mexicali, across the border
from California, had reached "critical levels" because of the
blockade of its local storage plant.
"No gas stations have any inventory," said Rodrigo Llantada,
president of the regional chapter of industry chamber Coparmex.
He said the blockade began last Wednesday.
Protests since the Jan. 1 double-digit fuel price spike have
exposed anger with President Enrique Pena Nieto over rising
living costs fanned by a slump in the peso currency after
Republican Donald Trump's U.S. presidential victory.
Pena Nieto said last week that the price increase was a
"responsible" measure taken by the government in line with
international oil prices. Government-set fuel prices in Mexico
rose between 14 percent and 20 percent ahead of a gradual,
year-long price liberalization the Pena Nieto administration
promised to implement this year.
Protesters have looted dozens of gas stations and
supermarkets across Mexico. Nearly 2,000 people have been
arrested for suspected involvement in related property damage
and violence.
Coparmex's national head on Tuesday asked the federal
government to put additional gas price hikes on hold, saying
that it should instead make meaningful budget cuts.
Gustavo de Hoyos also criticized an agreement Pena Nieto
signed with some business leaders on Monday to tame inflation,
saying the government was blaming business for its own errors.
On Saturday, a truck drove into a line of federal police,
injuring five, during clashes at another blockaded storage
terminal in Baja California, while local media reported that
shots were fired during protests on Sunday in the city of
Nogales, across the border from Arizona.
The government has defended the price increase as necessary
to end subsidies on fuels through a gradual, year-long price
liberalization that will free up resources for social spending.
Mexicali, a one-time agricultural outpost built up by
Chinese immigrants a century ago, is now a sprawl of industrial
plants, stretching into the surrounding desert, that supply the
U.S. market.
Multinationals in the Baja California city manufacture
everything from Coca-Cola drinks to Apple
smartphone chips and sections of Boeing's latest jet
airliners.
"The assembly plant industry is at risk, and the operations
of the whole productive sector," Llantada said.
Residents took to social media to pass on information about
where to find fuel, with some braving long lines to cross the
border to Calexico, California, to fill up their vehicles.
Leticia Tellaeche, 62, said she was angry with the
government for raising prices and with the protesters for making
the situation worse.
"They should let the gasoline through, don't be fools. We
know that whatever they do the prices are not coming down," said
Tellaeche, adding that she had taken to using a bicycle.
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia and Lizbeth Diaz; Editing by
Peter Cooney, Toni Reinhold)