MEXICO CITY, April 7 Mexican cement maker Grupo
Cementos de Chihuahua (GCC) expects sales growth to decline this
year after record revenue last year as low oil prices constrict
demand in the United States, the company's top market.
GCC Treasurer Luis Carlos Arias said in an interview that
after a nearly 20-percent sales spike in 2014, the company
projects only single digit growth in the United States, which
accounts for about 70 percent of total sales.
Demand in Mexico is expected to fall slightly, he said.
Cement is used to build protective casings for oil wells,
including drilling projects at U.S. shale developments that have
been booming in the United States over the past few years.
Low oil prices have already caused falling rig counts at
many shale projects.
Mexico's biggest cement maker Cemex holds an
indirect minority stake in GCC, which operates six plants in the
United States and Mexico, via a company that owns nearly
three-quarters of GCC stock.
GCC has an annual production capacity of 4.4
million tonnes of cement.
