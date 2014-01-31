DIARY-Top Economic Events to June 23
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
MEXICO CITY Jan 30 Mexico's economy likely grew by 0.8 percent in the fourth quarter, the finance ministry said on Thursday, as growing demand for Mexican goods and higher government spending continued to buoy Latin America's No. 2 economy after a sharp slowdown earlier in the second quarter.
Growth in the fourth quarter was just shy of the 0.84 percent reached in the third quarter.
Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto passed a batch of reforms aimed at boosting growth including an overhaul of state oil giant Pemex but a sagging construction sector and weak government spending fueled a second-quarter contraction.
The central bank, which cut interest rates three times last year to spur the economy, has said growth will rebound this year to about 3 percent to 4 percent, as the reform benefits kick in.
The central bank is expected to keep rates on hold at a record low of 3.5 percent in a monetary policy decision to be announced on Friday.
The government also said the economy likely grew about 1.5 percent on an annual basis in the fourth quarter, above the 1.3 percent annualized rate notched in the prior three months.
The finance ministry said growth likely reached 1.3 percent last year, the same figure as its earlier forecast, but well below the 3.8 percent expansion notched in 2012.
Meanwhile, Mexico's public sector ran a December fiscal deficit of 112.4 billion pesos ($8.43 billion).
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
BOSTON, April 21 Officials of the California Public Employees' Retirement System said Friday they are voting against nine of 15 Wells Fargo & Co directors up for election at the bank's annual meeting next week, citing the bank's phony-account scandal.